China approves two new GMO crops for import: agriculture ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has approved two new genetically modified (GMO) crops for import, the agriculture ministry said in a statement on its website, following two earlier approvals last month.

The crops, approved from July 16 for a period of three years, are Syngenta's 5307 insect-resistant corn sold under the Agrisure Duracade brand and Monsanto's 87427 glyphosate-resistant corn, sold under the Roundup Ready brand.

The approvals come after China promised to speed up a review of pending import applications as part of the 100-day trade talks with the United States.

Last month, it approved Dow Chemical Co's Enlist corn and Monsanto's Vistive Gold soybeans. But four more products are still waiting for approval.

China is the top export market for U.S. agricultural products. While the country does not permit planting of GMO food crops, it does allow GMO imports such as soybeans and corn for use in its animal feed industry.

Getting new varieties approved for import takes years, forcing leading agrichemical players to restrict sales during China's review process.