GM's China JV recalls 38,328 Cadillacs on brake software glitch

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - General Motor Co’s (GM.N) main Chinese joint venture is recalling 38,328 Cadillac sedans in China due to a glitch in brake control software, the country’s quality watchdog said on Tuesday.

Shanghai General Motors Co, GM’s venture with SAIC Motor Corp (600104.SS), has begun to recall certain Cadillac XTS cars produced between October 2012 and July 2014 to remove potential risks from the software problem, China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement on its website.

In extreme cases, the issue could cause the car to not accelerate properly, the watchdog said.

GM officials could not be reached for comment immediately.

Carmakers in China recalled a record 5.3 million vehicles last year as Chinese regulators stepped up efforts to protect consumers.

The GM recall comes days after arch-rival Ford Motor Co (F.N) issued a recall notice for 191,770 Ford Focus in China due to a fuel leak risk.