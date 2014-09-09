FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM's China JV recalls 38,328 Cadillacs on brake software glitch
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 9, 2014 / 4:14 AM / 3 years ago

GM's China JV recalls 38,328 Cadillacs on brake software glitch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The General Motors logo is seen outside its headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky/Files

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - General Motor Co’s (GM.N) main Chinese joint venture is recalling 38,328 Cadillac sedans in China due to a glitch in brake control software, the country’s quality watchdog said on Tuesday.

Shanghai General Motors Co, GM’s venture with SAIC Motor Corp (600104.SS), has begun to recall certain Cadillac XTS cars produced between October 2012 and July 2014 to remove potential risks from the software problem, China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement on its website.

In extreme cases, the issue could cause the car to not accelerate properly, the watchdog said.

GM officials could not be reached for comment immediately.

Carmakers in China recalled a record 5.3 million vehicles last year as Chinese regulators stepped up efforts to protect consumers.

The GM recall comes days after arch-rival Ford Motor Co (F.N) issued a recall notice for 191,770 Ford Focus in China due to a fuel leak risk.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.