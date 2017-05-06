BEIJING Agricultural land in China shrank by 43,500 hectares to 1.3496 million hectares (5,210 sq miles) in 2016 due to new construction, disasters and forest preservation, state TV said, citing data from the Ministry of Land Resource.

Three consecutive years of decline raise concern over the country's ability to feed its 1.3 billion people.

China intends to map and document its most important cropland over the next three years in an effort to ensure long-term food security.

(Reporting by Meng Meng and Benjamin Lim)