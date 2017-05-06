Aldar wins contract to build new Abu Dhabi media free zone
DUBAI Aldar Properties, the state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit, has won a contact to build a new media free zone in the emirate.
BEIJING Agricultural land in China shrank by 43,500 hectares to 1.3496 million hectares (5,210 sq miles) in 2016 due to new construction, disasters and forest preservation, state TV said, citing data from the Ministry of Land Resource.
Three consecutive years of decline raise concern over the country's ability to feed its 1.3 billion people.
China intends to map and document its most important cropland over the next three years in an effort to ensure long-term food security.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Benjamin Lim)
SYDNEY Australian mining magnate Andrew Forrest on Monday made the country's biggest philanthropic gift by a living individual, donating A$400 million ($298 million) to causes covering health, education and fighting modern slavery.
PARIS French waste group Veolia signed a deal with Mexico City worth 886 million euros ($1 billion) to build by 2020 and operate over 30 years a waste incinerator whose heat will be used to move the city's subway, daily Les Echos reported on Sunday.