China says to boost grain reserves, add storage capacity
June 25, 2014 / 4:07 PM / 3 years ago

China says to boost grain reserves, add storage capacity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A farmer winnows wheat with a rake at a farm in Liquan county, Shaanxi province June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rooney Chen

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it would boost domestic grain reserves by 25 million tonnes this year and maintain sufficient stocks to supply no less than six months of demand.

The government is also aiming to add 50 million tonnes of new storage capacity this year and the next, mainly in the country’s northeast and southern grain-producing areas, according to a report of a meeting of China’s cabinet.

In grain pricing, China will push more market-driven target prices for key products, against using state intervening policies such as minimum purchasing prices and temporary stockpiling, in order to encourage farmers to grow more.

“To start from soybeans and cotton ... when the market prices are below target rates, farmers shall be subsidized; when they rise to levels that cause inflation, then subsidies shall be handed to consumers,” said the report.

The cabinet also said China will increase efforts to develop its poorer western and central regions. More funds will be invested to strengthen the energy, transport and information infrastructure in these areas.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Judy Hua; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and David Evans

