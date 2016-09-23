FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Green Plains sees China buying U.S. distillers grains despite duties
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
September 23, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

Green Plains sees China buying U.S. distillers grains despite duties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Green Plains Inc, one of the largest U.S. ethanol producers, on Friday said that China's decision to slap anti-dumping duties on U.S. distillers dried grains won't hurt business.

Beijing earlier said it would introduce anti-dumping duties of 33.8 percent on DDGS, the animal feed that is a byproduct of corn ethanol production. DDGS have become a key contributor to U.S. ethanol producers' bottom lines.

"We still expect China to take volumes," Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer said in an emailed statement. "With or without China ...we will not be sitting on excess supplies as an industry."

China's Ministry of Commerce made its preliminary ruling on Friday after a months-long probe following complaints from the country's ethanol producers that the U.S. industry was unfairly benefiting from subsidies.

Becker said the Omaha, Nebraska-based company did not participate in this case and that the amount of the duties was largely expected.

Becker added that the complaint that U.S. producers were dumping was "not founded on reality."

Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Writing by Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Daniel Bases

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.