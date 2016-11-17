China's Great Wall Asset to seek 5-8 strategic investors in pre-IPO funding

A 100 Yuan note is seen in this illustration picture in Beijing March 7, 2011.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Great Wall Asset Management is planning to seek five to eight foreign or domestic strategic investors in a pre-IPO funding round, Zhang Shixue, the company's general manager of strategic development said on Thursday.

The company added that it will complete selection of the strategic investors by the end of 2017.

China has two overseas-listed asset management companies at present, which are China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd (2799.HK) and China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd (1359.HK)