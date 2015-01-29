FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says closely watching Greek policy after port stake stopped
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 29, 2015 / 10:59 AM / 3 years ago

China says closely watching Greek policy after port stake stopped

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is closely monitoring the policies of the new Greek government after Athens said this week it will stop the sale of a majority stake in Greece’s biggest port, China’s trade ministry said on Thursday.

The Greek government last year had shortlisted China’s Cosco Group COSCO.UL as a potential buyer of a 67 percent stake in Piraeus (OLPr.AT) Port Authority.

But Greece stopped the sale this week, saying it would be put on hold as newly elected Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras halted privatization plans agreed under Greece’s bailout deal.

“We are paying a great deal of attention,” Shen Danyang, the spokesman for China’s Ministry of Commerce, said when asked about the suspended deal.

“We urge the Greek government to protect the legitimate interests of Chinese companies in Greece, including those of Cosco,” he said.

Greece’s reversal of the privatization deals struck under its bailout has pummeled its financial markets, with Greek bank stocks .FTATBNK plunging more than 26 percent on Wednesday.

Reporting by Hou Xiangming and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.