FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cheaper oil good for China growth, worry for renewables: central banker
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 21, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

Cheaper oil good for China growth, worry for renewables: central banker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Zhou Xiaochuan, Governor of the People's Bank of China speaks at the Volatility as the New Normal event in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Cheaper oil and gas prices will give momentum to China’s economic growth and employment, but may create an unwelcome disincentive for switching to cleaner, renewable energy sources, the country’s central bank chief said on Wednesday.

People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that lower prices would be good for the economy and job creation because China was dependent on imported oil and gas.

“We worry a little bit that the price signal may give disincentive for new energy types to develop, and could reduce investment in new non-fossil energy,” he said, adding that uncertainty about energy prices could delay investment in solar, wind and other renewable energy sources.

Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.