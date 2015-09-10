FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese star Guo Meimei jailed for running a casino
#People News
September 10, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 2 years ago

Chinese star Guo Meimei jailed for running a casino

Dominique Patton

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese celebrity Guo Meimei who gained notoriety for flaunting a jet-set lifestyle, apparently while working for a charity, was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday for running a casino, the Xinhua state news agency reported.

Guo hit the headlines in 2011 after posting photos online showing her in a Maserati sports car and carrying expensive handbags.

At the time, she said she was general manager of an organization under the Red Cross Society of China, a state-backed charity. The charity denied any link to her.

Guo’s extravagant lifestyle caused outrage and raised concern about mismanagement of charity funds, leading to a plunge in donations, according to media reports at the time.

Guo was arrested in August 2014 and accused of running a casino. She was prosecuted in May.

She was also fined 50,000 yuan ($7,840), Xinhua reported, citing a Beijing court ruling.

Guo was not available for comment.

Zhao Xiaolai, another suspect involved in the case, received a two-year sentence and was fined 20,000 yuan, the news agency reported.

($1 = 6.3770 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
