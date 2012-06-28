FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Technologies has reserves for settlement payments
June 28, 2012 / 6:53 PM / in 5 years

United Technologies has reserves for settlement payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp said on Thursday it had put money aside to cover over $75 million in settlement payments required under an agreement with the U.S. government for past export control violations.

The company disclosed in its first-quarter earnings report to the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had set aside $55 million as of March 31, 2012.

In a statement, the company said it faced Justice Department penalties of $20.7 million.

It must also pay the State Department $55 million in penalties, of which $35 million will be paid in cash over four years. The remaining $20 million will be suspended and used for spending to continue improving export control procedures.

Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

