Bondholder group aims to block Chinese miner Hidili's debt plan

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A group of bondholders is seeking to block a debt restructuring plan for Chinese miner Hidili Industry International Development Ltd, which defaulted on $182.8 million in bonds late last year, the latest sign of growing activism among investors in Chinese debt.

In an email seen by Reuters, the group, unnamed but represented by law firm Latham & Watkins, says it owns over a quarter of the bonds - enough to block Hidili’s plan, which needs the backing of at least 75 percent of bondholders.

They oppose a debt restructuring plan first outlined last week, and say they would prefer to liquidate the struggling coal group, which in addition to the bonds, owes banks and others some 6 billion yuan ($922 million), according to its last available numbers, published in June.

While investor activism remains rare in Asia generally and in China in particular, foreign holders of dollar debt are increasingly resisting what they see as unfavorable deals when companies hit difficulties - potentially a headache as China’s growth slows and more firms seek to restructure.

Bondholders in developer Kaisa Group Holding, for example, have rejected a company sponsored plan they argued was unfavorable.

Hidili last Friday proposed that the bonds would be exchanged for new notes, $5 million cash and contingent value rights with a notional value of $18 million.

“We have seen in Asia, companies trying to get away with paying creditors nothing or by giving them worthless pieces of paper,” one of the Hidili bondholders said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

“There is little cash upfront and a piece paper on which they (Hidili) can easily default again. We are trying to show to the company that is not acceptable and if they come up with proposals like this, they will be wound up.”

Hidili, one of a handful of Chinese companies that have struggled with payments to overseas creditors, did not respond to requests for comment. An email address for queries provided by a person at the company generated error messages and the person was not able to immediately provide a different method of contact. Lawyers for Hidili also did not respond to requests for comment.

Like other coal miners globally, Hidili has been hit by coal prices at multi-year lows, dragged down by China’s cooling economy. Standard & Poor’s downgraded it to D after it defaulted on the bonds and interest owed in November last year.

It has also struggled to raise funds through fresh debt, equity or by selling assets.

The company is holding a bondholders conference call on Thursday to discuss the terms of its proposal.

Ahead of that call, however, the bondholder group rejected the plan, arguing in the email they see “the proposal as wholly inadequate and uncommercial”, adding “a significantly higher recovery with cash is still achievable”.

A bondholder, whose identity is not detailed in stock exchange filings, has separately filed a petition with Hong Kong’s High Court for the company to be wound up, which is due to be heard on March 23. It is unclear if the entity is related to those seeking to block the current plan.

Sanjay Guglani, CIO at Silverdale Bond Fund, said that as emerging market legal systems were still relatively untested for defaults, bondholders have a lot of motivation to work together.

“Some issuers try to take advantage of the fact that bondholders are a scattered lot and try to do a side deal with key investors. Bondholders are coming together to resist moves like these,” he said. Guglani does not own Hidili bonds.