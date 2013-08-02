FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda says July China auto sales down 1.7 percent on year
#Business News
August 2, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Honda says July China auto sales down 1.7 percent on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Honda Motor's logo on its hybrid coupe CR-Z is seen at its showroom in Tokyo July 30, 2010.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) and its two local joint-ventures sold 51,140 automobiles in China in July, down 1.7 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Friday.

That follows a 5.6 percent year-on-year decline in June and a 4.6 percent climb in May.

In the first seven months of this year, through the end of July, Honda sold a total of 367,718 vehicles, down 3 percent from a year earlier.

Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co (0489.HK) and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co (2238.HK) (601238.SS).

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Ron Popeski

