Honda says August China auto sales down 2.5 percent on year

Honda's Concept C car is displayed at the media preview of the 10th China International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) and its two local joint-ventures sold 55,553 automobiles in China in August, down 2.5 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That follows a 1.7 percent year-on-year decline in July and a 5.6 percent fall in June.

In the first eight months of this year, through the end of August, Honda sold a total of 423,271 vehicles, down 2.9 percent from a year earlier.

Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co (0489.HK) and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co (2238.HK) (601238.SS).