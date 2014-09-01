Hong Kong police use pepper spray to disperse pro-democracy activists

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police on Monday used pepper spray to disperse pro-democracy activists who stormed a security check-point at a venue where a senior Chinese official was explaining Beijing’s decision not to grant the former British colony full democracy.

Li Fei, deputy secretary general of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, was speaking a day after Beijing rejected demands by pro-democracy activists for the right to freely choose the city’s next leader in 2017.