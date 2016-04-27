Debt-to-equity swaps could help China but firms must restructure: IMF

Chinese flag waves in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China’s massive corporate debt problem could be eased through debt-to-equity conversions or securitization of non-performing loans, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, but only if these apply to viable firms that undergo restructuring.

The IMF said in a blog posting on its website that it welcomes recent statements by Chinese authorities that they are focusing on the problems of excessive corporate debt and the resulting burden on banks and China’s economy.

It noted that China’s corporate debt now stands at about 160 percent of gross domestic product, which is high compared with many other countries, especially developing economies.

The fund’s recent Global Financial Stability Report said Chinese banks’ corporate loan vulnerabilities need to be urgently addressed to avoid future problems.

Two techniques to tackle debt problems have been highlighted by Chinese media - converting non-performing loans into equity and repackaging them into marketable securities - but the IMF said these would need to be coupled with broader restructuring efforts.

“Unless they are carefully designed and part of a sound overall framework, they could actually worsen the problem, for example, by allowing ‘zombie’ firms to keep going,” the IMF said, in a reference to non-viable firms that are still operating. “Banks generally also don’t have the expertise to run or restructure a business and debt-equity conversions could create conflicts of interest - banks may keep lending to a now-related party.”

The IMF called for such debt-to-equity swaps and loan securitizations to be part of a comprehensive framework to assess the viability of distressed firms, restructuring the viable ones and liquidating the others while addressing the social consequences of displaced workers.

The framework also would require Chinese banks to proactively recognize and work out non-performing loans while sharing the financial burdens among banks, companies, institutional investors and the government. Improvements to China’s insolvency laws and development of distressed debt markets are also needed, the fund said.

“Such a comprehensive plan would help allocate resources —labor, capital and credit — to more productive uses and thus support, together with the right mix of macroeconomic policies and structural reforms, China’s broader economic rebalancing towards a more sustainable growth model,” the IMF said.