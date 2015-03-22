FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF happy to cooperate with China on AIIB: Lagarde
#Business News
March 22, 2015 / 7:58 AM / in 3 years

IMF happy to cooperate with China on AIIB: Lagarde

Dominique Patton

1 Min Read

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde attends the opening ceremony of China Development Forum about "China's Economy in the New Normal", in Beijing March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will be “delighted” to cooperate with the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), said IMF managing director Christine Lagarde on Sunday.

Lagarde added that there is “massive” room for co-operation with AIIB on infrastructure financing.

The World Bank will also cooperate with the AIIB, Lagarde told a conference in Beijing.

Her comments come after a number of countries said they would participate in the new bank slated to start operations by the end of the year, even as others raised concerns over potential competition with other lenders.

Reporting by Kevin Yao, editing by Louise Heavens

