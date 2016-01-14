IMF urges China to more clearly communicate exchange rate policy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China needs to give more clarity on its exchange rate policy, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

“More clarity and communication around the exchange rate regime would be useful,” International Monetary Fund spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular news briefing.

He said that while China’s rebalancing of its economy has been bumpy, the IMF’s view of the country’s economic fundamentals remains unchanged.

If Beijing’s own growth target slips, however, the IMF would recommend fiscal stimulus, he said.