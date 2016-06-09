FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China hopes India will be prudent in use of trade subsidies
June 8, 2016

China hopes India will be prudent in use of trade subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it hopes India, which suspects China of dumping cheap steel products, will be prudent in any use of trade subsidies.

An online Commerce Ministry statement said trade protection measures were an obstacle to global trade and would not solve the problem of the global steel surplus.

India is investigating the possible dumping of cheap steel products into the country by six nations, including China. Previously, it imposed a floor price in an effort to curb purchases of cheap foreign steel.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
