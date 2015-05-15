China Premier Li: China, India need to strengthen mutual political trust

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and India need to strengthen mutual political trust so that together they can build a fairer and more reasonable international order, China’s Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday.
Li was speaking to reporters after a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Modi is on a three-day visit to China as the two world’s two largest countries by population work to boost economic ties despite decades of mistrust.
Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait