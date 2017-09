Employees work at a production line inside an automobile factory in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s industrial output will grow at around 6 percent in 2016, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.

Industrial output will stabilize this year and there may be a deeper divide between the industrial outputs of different regions and industries, the ministry said in a statement accompanying a press conference.