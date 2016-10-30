FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Less than 60 percent of China's public-private projects have started
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 30, 2016 / 9:51 AM / 10 months ago

Less than 60 percent of China's public-private projects have started

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Workers walk along a tunnel of a subway construction site in Changsha, Hunan province, China, October 11, 2015.Stringer/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Work has started on less than 60 percent of public-private partnership (PPP) projects promoted by China's central finance ministry, while the rate for local government projects is even lower, government data through the end of September shows.

Low-participation rates among private firms have long been an issue with the high-profile investment program, with companies citing low rates of return and challenges in competing with state firms among reasons for staying on the sidelines.

Finance Ministry data released on Friday showed 58.18 percent of finance ministry projects had commenced, up from 48.4 percent in June. Meanwhile, only 26 percent of more than 10,000 PPP projects managed by local-governments had moved to the implementation phase as of the end of September.

In a commentary on Sunday, state media Xinhua said the program needs better policies and rules in order to overcome challenges in attracting a wider variety of participants.

With private sector fixed asset investment falling to record lows this year, the central government has pledged to support private firms with a level playing field and better access to financing, among other measures.

The government needs to eliminate contradictory policies, simplify rules, and improve cash flow prospects for investors, Xinhua said.

Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Sam Holmes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.