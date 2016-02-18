FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China approves $8.44 billion urban railway projects
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 18, 2016 / 3:36 AM / 2 years ago

China approves $8.44 billion urban railway projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A staff member is seen at the window of a train as it leaves Beijing Railway Station, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has approved construction plans for two urban railway projects with a total investment value of 55.0 billion yuan ($8.44 billion), the country’s top economic planner said in statements on its website on Thursday.

The projects include a 16.1 billion yuan urban railway in Wuhu, a city in the southeastern Anhui province. Another project, worth 38.9 billion yuan, is an urban railway in Xi‘an, a city in the central Shaanxi province.

Beijing has approved billions of dollars in infrastructure projects in recent months to stem a sharp economic slowdown. The government has been particularly keen on projects in the less-developed western part of the country.

Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.