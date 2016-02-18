China approves $8.44 billion urban railway projects

A staff member is seen at the window of a train as it leaves Beijing Railway Station, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has approved construction plans for two urban railway projects with a total investment value of 55.0 billion yuan ($8.44 billion), the country’s top economic planner said in statements on its website on Thursday.

The projects include a 16.1 billion yuan urban railway in Wuhu, a city in the southeastern Anhui province. Another project, worth 38.9 billion yuan, is an urban railway in Xi‘an, a city in the central Shaanxi province.

Beijing has approved billions of dollars in infrastructure projects in recent months to stem a sharp economic slowdown. The government has been particularly keen on projects in the less-developed western part of the country.