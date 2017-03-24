FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 24, 2017 / 4:46 AM / 5 months ago

China Life Insurance will increase alternative, fixed-income investments in 2017

A woman walks past China Life Insurance Co Ltd headquarters building at Beijing's Financial Street, October 26, 2012.Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd will increase alternative and fixed-income investments in 2017, a vice president said on Friday.

It will also maintain a "prudent" approach to stock market investments this year, said Zhao Lijun at a press conference in Beijing.

China Life reported a lower annual profit on Thursday for the first time in four years, saying interest rates had dragged down investment income by more than a fifth.

Reporting by Shu Zhang and Engen Tham; Editing by Randy Fabi

