FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China regulator tightens overseas insurance product sales scrutiny: Shanghai Securities News
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 24, 2016 / 2:41 AM / a year ago

China regulator tightens overseas insurance product sales scrutiny: Shanghai Securities News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s insurance regulator has asked all of its branches to heighten vigilance against sales of insurance products in the mainland by overseas insurers that break rules, the state-owned Shanghai Securities News said on Tuesday.

In February, China’s foreign exchange regulator set a $5,000 single-purchase limit for customers buying overseas insurance products using mainland bank cards.

Shanghai Securities News said that the China Insurance Regulatory Commission has asked all branches to investigate cases of domestic consultancies, wealth management and insurance firms receiving payments from foreign firms, or holding summits or advertising regarding foreign insurance products.

A spokesman for the regulator declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Additional reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.