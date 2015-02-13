FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to go after fraud on online dating sites: Xinhua
#Technology News
February 13, 2015 / 3:53 AM / 3 years ago

China to go after fraud on online dating sites: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Internet regulator will target fraud on dating websites and other online match-making sites, state news agency Xinhua reported.

“Fraud on dating websites has become a public nuisance to millions of users, especially young people, who use such services,” Xinhua cited a statement from the Cyberspace Administration of China as saying, in a report released late on Thursday.

The campaign lists “fraud rings, prostitution and service providers’ fraudulent practices as major targets”, Xinhua said.

“Dating websites must enforce online real-name registration and accounts failing to register with real names must be closed,” it added, providing no further details.

China exercises tight control over the Internet, saying that it is needed to ensure social stability and to protect consumers and brushing off concerns from rights groups.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill

