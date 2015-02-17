FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shuts 'obscene and lascivious' dating websites
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Internet News
February 17, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 3 years ago

China shuts 'obscene and lascivious' dating websites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Internet regulator has shut 65 dating and other match-making websites after accusing them of spreading obscene content and allowing registration with false names, Xinhua state news agency said on Tuesday.

Sites closed included ones with names like “Get a one-night stand” and “Playing with you net”, Xinhua said, citing the Cyberspace Administration of China.

“These websites allowed the use of false identities at will to register ... or spread obscene and lascivious content,” the report said. “The circumstances were serious and the effects terrible.”

State media said last week that the regulator would target fraud on dating websites and other online match-making sites.

China exercises tight control over the Internet, saying that it is needed to ensure social stability and morality and to protect consumers, brushing off concerns of censorship from rights groups.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.