FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Beijing-based firms pledge to invest $23 billion in Tianjin: Xinhua
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 25, 2016 / 3:21 AM / 9 months ago

Beijing-based firms pledge to invest $23 billion in Tianjin: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Buildings are seen at the Yujiapu financial centre, in Tianjin, China February 22, 2016.Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - More than 420 Beijing-based companies have opened offices in neighboring Tianjin this year, pledging to invest 160 billion yuan ($23.14 billion), state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.

The Chinese government has been campaigning for an integrated megacity of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei province since 2014, in an effort to ease pressure on its crowded capital by transferring industries further out into Tianjin and Hebei.

It dubbed the area "Jing-Jin-Ji", using shortened versions of the names of the cities and province.

Firms that have pledged to put down over 1 billion yuan in Tianjin include China's home-grown ride-hailing application Didi Chuxing and financial service platform Gome Finance, Xinhua said, citing the Tianjin Economic and Technological Development Zone Management Committee.

It's not immediately clear how much investment has been made by those firms in Tianjin this year.

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.