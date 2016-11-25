FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
China to tighten control on domestic firms' foreign investment: WSJ
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 25, 2016 / 3:31 PM / 9 months ago

China to tighten control on domestic firms' foreign investment: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A 100 yuan banknote (R) is placed next to a $100 banknote in this picture illustration taken in Beijing November 7, 2010.Petar Kujundzic

(Reuters) - China plans to tighten controls on Chinese companies looking to invest abroad, in an effort to slow a surge of capital fleeing offshore, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing documents it reviewed and sources familiar with the matter.

The State Council, China's cabinet, will soon announce a series of measures that would subject many overseas deals to stricter regulatory oversight, the Journal reported.

China's Commerce Ministry and the top economic planning agency will impose "strict controls" over any foreign acquisition valued at $10 billion or more and on state-owned companies intending to build or invest in properties overseas in a deal valued at $1 billion or more, the WSJ said.

They will also impose stricter control on Chinese companies seeking to invest $1 billion or more in overseas entities that are not related to their core businesses, the newspaper said.

Other overseas transactions affected will be investments in overseas-listed companies that are less than 10 percent of those firms' total equity, direct investments made by limited partnerships and Chinese capital trying to participate in the delisting of overseas-listed Chinese companies, the WSJ said.

The State Council of China was not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.