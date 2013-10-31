FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China ups Temasek fund's investment quota to $1.5 billion in October
October 31, 2013

China ups Temasek fund's investment quota to $1.5 billion in October

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - A fund linked to Singapore’s Temasek Holdings TEM.UL became the third foreign state-linked entity to have their China investment quotas raised to $1.5 billion, signaling that interest in the world’s second-largest economy remains robust.

Temasek Fullerton Alpha Pte Ltd received an additional $500 million in quotas in October, part of the $1.02 billion in fresh combined quotas that the China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) issued to licensed overseas institutional investors for the month, data showed on Thursday.

That increased the total quotas issued under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) program to $48.51 billion by the end of October from $47.49 billion a month earlier. SAFE issued $4 billion in quotas in the third quarter.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority was the first to reach $1.5 billion in August, while the Norwegian central bank followed in September.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission had granted three QFII licenses in September, to U.S.-based Mayo Clinic, Hong Kong-based GF International Investment Management and Guosen Securities Management.

This brings the licenses issued in the third quarter to 11 and to 34 this year. There are now 240 licensees under the program.

October license application results will be announced in mid-November. Institutional investors need to apply for a license from the securities regulator to be eligible to seek investment quotas from the foreign exchange regulator.

Reporting by Jonathan Standing in BEIJING and Clement Tan in HONG KONG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
