China outstanding QFII quota rises to $65.7 billion at end-November
December 9, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

China outstanding QFII quota rises to $65.7 billion at end-November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The outstanding amount of China’s dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) program stood at $65.7 billion at the end of November, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said.

The outstanding amount under its Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) program was 298.4 billion yuan ($) as of Nov. 30.

At the end of October, the totals were $64 billion and 294.4 billion yuan, respectively.

Institutional investors need to apply for a license from the securities regulator to seek investment quotas from the foreign exchange regulator.

Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Richard Borsuk

