China regulator watching Hai Tian debut for unusual trading patterns

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange will crack down on any unusual trading patterns detected in Hai Tian Flavouring’s market debut later on Tuesday, the bourse announced on its microblog feed.

The announcement comes as the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) increases its oversight of the country’s newly reopened IPO market on concerns that company managers and connected institutional investors are seeking to exploit the opening at the expense of retail investors.

The CSRC previously pledged to step out of the IPO approval process, letting markets play a “decisive” role in how new listings are priced and sold.

But so far traders say it has continued to intervene heavily, both by setting guidelines for price-to-earnings ratios and by suspending IPOs it believes are structured to benefit existing stakeholders at the expense of new investors.

Regulators are also concerned about the resurgence of an old investor habit, namely the tendency to jump into new listings in the initial days of trade, then sell off later, causing abrupt spikes in valuations that are unsustainable in the long run.