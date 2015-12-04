FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China securities regulator says another 10 companies ready for IPOs
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
December 4, 2015 / 1:12 AM / in 2 years

China securities regulator says another 10 companies ready for IPOs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said late on Thursday that another 10 Chinese companies have completed their preparations for initial public offerings and will determine issuance dates with stock exchanges.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission has recently resumed IPOs - ending a hiatus imposed during the summer market rout - with a first batch of 10 companies having launched share sales this week.

The second batch of 10 listing candidates include Shenyang Toly Bread Co Ltd, Henan Thinker Automatic Equipment Co Ltd and Jiangxi Fushine Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

CSRC said last Friday that it would further simplify the IPO approval procedure and give more power to the market. [B9N0Z203V]

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer

