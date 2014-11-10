Abe says China's peaceful development an opportunity for Japan

BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Ministry Shinzo Abe told President Xi Jinping on Monday that the peaceful development of China is an opportunity for Japan, a senior Japanese government official told reporters in Beijing.
The meeting between Abe and Xi, which took place in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, came three days after the two countries agreed to work on improving ties and signaled willingness to put their rival claims over disputed islands on the back burner.
