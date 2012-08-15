FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China demands immediate release of activists held by Japan
#World News
August 15, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

China demands immediate release of activists held by Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China urged Japan on Wednesday to immediately and unconditionally release 14 Chinese nationals held over a protest landing on disputed islands that have long been a source of tension between the two big Asian powers.

In discussions with Japanese officials, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Fu Ying “demanded that Japan ensure the safety of 14 Chinese nationals and immediately and unconditionally release them”, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on its website.

Fu also “made solemn representations on Japan’s unlawful detention of Chinese nationals on the Diaoyu Islands”, the ministry website said, referring to the islands known as Senkaku in Japan.

Japan arrested five members of a group of activists from China, Hong Kong and Macau who landed on the island chain and nine other activists were detained on their boat, Japan’s coastguard said earlier.

Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
