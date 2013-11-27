FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China rejects Australian concern on air defense zone
November 27, 2013 / 5:34 AM / 4 years ago

China rejects Australian concern on air defense zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it rejected Australia’s concerns about a new air defense zone China has set up in the East China Sea, after Australia called in the Chinese ambassador to ask for an explanation.

“The Australian side’s irresponsible remarks about China’s air defense identification zone in the East China Sea are completely wrong and China cannot accept them,” ministry spokesman Qin Gang said in a statement.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Michael Martina

