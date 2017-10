A man walks past a Canon Inc. sign at the company's headquarters in Tokyo January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese electronics maker Canon Inc (7751.T) is set to suspend operations at three of its four plants in China on Monday and Tuesday following huge anti-Japanese protests in China, Japanese media reported on Monday.

Canon will halt production lines at its laser printer factory in Guangdong, a digital camera factory in Guangdong, and a copier plant in Jiangsu, Japanese media reported.