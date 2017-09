TOKYO (Reuters) - China’s lack of clarity in defence spending is a source of concern for the world and for Japan, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.

Suga also told a news conference that the jump in China’s 2014 military budget, which China said earlier in the day would rise by 12.2 percent, is something that Japan is keeping an eye on and that Tokyo will stay in close contact with other nations.