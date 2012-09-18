Hitachi Construction recalls workers from China due to protests

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese excavator maker Hitachi Construction Machinery Co said on Tuesday that it has recalled 25 of its workers from China amid escalating anti-Japan protests over a territorial dispute.

The construction machinery maker sent home all 23 Japanese workers at an excavator production plant in Anhui province and two workers at its sales office in the port city of Qingdao, a spokesperson said.

The Anhui plant had been shut down on Monday as part of a two week plan to cut output due to slack demand, the spokesperson said.

The company said some workers in Beijing and Shanghai would remain.