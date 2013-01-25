FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan envoy says territory dispute with China can be resolved
#World News
January 25, 2013 / 3:51 AM / 5 years ago

Japan envoy says territory dispute with China can be resolved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A handout photograph taken on a marine surveillance plane B-3837 shows the disputed islets, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/State Oceanic Administration of People's Republic of China/Handout

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Japanese envoy to Beijing said on Friday that he believed tensions with China over a group of uninhabited islands could be resolved, after meeting China’s president-in-waiting Xi Jinping.

Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of New Komeito, the junior partner in Japan’s ruling coalition, said Japan will look at the “big picture” in dialogue to resolve territorial disputes with China. He said he did not directly discuss the islands issue with Xi.

He also said he delivered a letter to Xi from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Tensions over the islands, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, have flared in recent months, dragging down bilateral ties.

Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; editing by Jonathan Standing

