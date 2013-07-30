FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China rules out Sino-Japanese summit: China Daily
#World News
July 30, 2013 / 1:04 AM / 4 years ago

China rules out Sino-Japanese summit: China Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese marine surveillance ship Haijian No. 51 (C) sails near Japan Coast Guard vessels (R and L) and a Japanese fishing boat (front 2nd L) as Uotsuri island, one of the disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, is background, in the East China Sea in this photo taken by Kyodo July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has ruled out the possibility of a proposed summit meeting with Japan, the official China Daily reported on Tuesday, after Tokyo proposed the meeting in a bid to defuse a territorial row.

The report, quoting a statement by an unidentified Chinese official made on Monday, comes during a visit by Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Akitaka Saiki.

Saiki’s visit is the latest in a series of efforts by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to improve relations soured by the bitter row over uninhabited islands claimed by both countries.

Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Paul Tait and Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
