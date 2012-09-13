FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China patrol ships enter Japan waters: Japan Coast Guard
September 13, 2012

China patrol ships enter Japan waters: Japan Coast Guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Two Chinese patrol ships entered Japanese territorial waters near disputed islets claimed by both Beijing and Tokyo on Friday, Japan’s Coast Guard said, marking the latest incident in a long-running dispute between China and Japan.

The Chinese ships have not followed the coast guard’s order to go out of the territorial waters, a Japan coast guard official said.

Tension flared last month when Japan detained a group of Chinese activists who had landed on the islands, known as Senkaku in Japanese and Diaoyu in Chinese.

Bilateral ties were strained further on Tuesday when Japan, which controls the islands, said it had bought them from a private owner, ignoring warnings from China

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
