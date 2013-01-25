FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China urges Japan to co-operate in resolving islands dispute
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 25, 2013 / 7:03 AM / in 5 years

China urges Japan to co-operate in resolving islands dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Communist Party Chief Xi Jinping said on Friday that China’s position on a series of islands disputed with Japan is clear and consistent and urged Japan to co-operate in resolving the issue.

Japan should respect the feelings of the Chinese people and “correctly handle” historical problems, Xi told Natsuo Yamaguchi, a visiting lawmaker and head of the junior partner in Japan’s ruling coalition.

“The Japanese side ought to face up to history and facts, take practical step and work hard with China to find an effective way to appropriately resolve and manage the issue via dialogue and consultations,” Xi said, according to a statement on the Foreign Ministry’s website.

The islands are called the Diaoyu in Chinese and the Senkaku by Japan. Relations between the countries are at a low after the Japanese government bought three of the islands last year, sparking widespread, violent anti-Japan protests across China.

Reporting by Terril Yue Jones and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.