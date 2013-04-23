FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says Japan activists' trip to disputed islands "illegal"
April 23, 2013 / 7:27 AM / in 4 years

China says Japan activists' trip to disputed islands "illegal"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A trip by Japanese activists to a series of tiny islands at the center of a dispute between Beijing and Tokyo is “illegal” and “troublemaking”, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

China has lodged a stern protest with Japan, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a daily briefing.

The Japanese government purchased the islands, called the Senkaku by Japan and Diaoyu by China, from a private Japanese owner last year, sparking sometimes-violent anti-Japanese protests across China.

The issue has brought Chinese-Japanese relations to their lowest point since normalization of relations between the two countries more than 40 years ago.

Reporting by Sui-lee Wee; editing by Jonathan Standing

