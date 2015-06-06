FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China, Japan finance ministers concerned about volatile commodity prices: joint statement
#Commodities
June 6, 2015 / 4:57 AM / 2 years ago

China, Japan finance ministers concerned about volatile commodity prices: joint statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's Finance Minister Lou Jiwei speaks at a news conference in Beijing March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - The finance ministers of China and Japan raised concerns on Saturday about volatile commodity prices and the dangers that they pose to the global economy.

“Both sides agreed that the global economy in general is still in profound structural adjustment, and expressed concerns about the risks posed by volatile commodity prices and economic policy spillover of major developed economies which may affect the global economic recovery,” said a joint statement released following a meeting between Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei and Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso in Beijing.

The statement did not mention the recently launched, China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank but said the two sides will promote infrastructure development in Asia “through coordination with development financial institutions, on the basis of common interests”.

Reporting By Koh Guiqing; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
