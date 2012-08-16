FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2012 / 7:43 AM / in 5 years

China again demands Japan free detained activists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China demanded again on Thursday that Japan free a group Chinese activists arrested for landing on a disputed island in the East China Sea.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Zhijun in a telephone call with a Japanese Foreign Ministry official “again made solemn representations and protests regarding Japan’s illegal detention of Chinese nationals and their vessel”, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Zhang also “urged that Japan immediately and unconditionally release the people and the vessel”, the statement added.

Reporting by Chris Buckley; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
