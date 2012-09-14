Japan opposition contenders talk tough on territorial rows

TOKYO (Reuters) - Candidates vying to lead Japan’s biggest opposition party and possibly become the next premier vowed on Friday to get more assertive towards China, a sign ties between the Asian giants, now rocked by a territorial row, could face rougher times.

Polls suggest the opposition Liberal Democratic Party will come first in a lower house election expected late this year, which will put its new leader in pole position to lead the world’s third-biggest economy as it faces rocky ties with China, huge public debt and fading competitiveness.

Tensions between Beijing and Tokyo hit a two year high on Friday when six Chinese surveillance ships sailed into waters around disputed islands which both nations claim.

“Our relations with China are at their worst ever since the normalization of relations between the two countries,” said LDP Secretary-general Nobuteru Ishihara, 55, a frontrunner in a September 26 party vote.

“It is precisely because the U.S.-Japan alliance is shaken that neighboring countries keep entering Japan’s territory. Japan’s peace and safety have come under great threat,” Ishihara told supporters at the official start of campaigning on Friday.

Many leadership candidates at the campaign launch at LDP headquarters devoted much of their speeches to China, striking more hawkish tones than the ruling Democrats.

Tokyo’s relations with Washington frayed after the novice ruling Democrats took power in 2009, but have been repaired under current Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda.

Tensions between China and Japan over a long-running territorial dispute flared last month when Japan detained Chinese activists who had landed on the islands, sparking anti-Japanese protests in China.

Ties were strained further this week after Japan, which controls the islands, bought them from a private owner, ignoring warnings from China.

The islands, known as Senkaku in Japanese and Diaoyu in Chinese, are near potentially huge maritime gas and oil fields.

In 2010 the dispute over the islands chilled tied between Asia’s two biggest economies.

CALL TO REVISE PACIFIST CONSTITUTION

Former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba, 55, seen as Ishihara’s main rival, said Japan’s pacifist constitution should be revised to ease its restrictions on military actions.

“We have to be brave enough ... to change things that until now we have thought were right,” he told his supporters.

“Is this the constitution of an independent country?”

Ex-prime minister Shinzo Abe, 57, who abruptly quit in 2007 citing ill-health, struck the most hawkish tone out of a field of five contenders.

“China is trying to threaten the beautiful Japanese sea,” he said. “I will decisively protect Japanese sea and Japanese land as well as the lives of Japanese citizens.”

Surveys suggest the LDP, ousted in 2009 after more than 50 years of almost non-stop rule, will need a coalition partner, a choice likely to be affected by who wins the top party post.

Party elders who back Ishihara have suggested they prefer doing business with the Democrats, with whom they cooperated to approve a sales tax hike last month.

The conservative Abe is clearly eyeing a tie-up with populist Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto, while Ishiba, although coy, is another potential partner for the 43-year-old Osaka mayor.

A tie-up with Hashimoto’s Japan Restoration Party, which critics say is tapping simmering nationalist sentiment, could also drag a new coalition to the right, making it harder to manage already rocky ties with Beijing and Seoul.