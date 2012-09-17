FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China pledges to protect Japanese citizens, property after protests
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 17, 2012 / 7:43 AM / 5 years ago

China pledges to protect Japanese citizens, property after protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China pledged on Monday to protect Japanese citizens and property and urged anti-Japan protesters to express themselves in an “orderly, rational and lawful” way after mass demonstrations in scores of Chinese cities.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told reporters at a daily briefing that it was up to Japan to correct its ways and the direction of developments was now in Japan’s hands.

Protests against Japan broke out on Saturday, following mounting tensions over islands in the East China Sea claimed by both Beijing and Tokyo.

Reporting by Chris Buckley, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.