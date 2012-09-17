FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China production halt for two-days from September 18: Honda
#Autos
September 17, 2012 / 11:25 AM / 5 years ago

China production halt for two-days from September 18: Honda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Japan’s Honda Motor Co. will suspend production in China starting September 18 for two days in the wake of anti-Japan protests that have flared across China over the weekend in response to a territorial dispute between Tokyo and Beijing.

Honda’s spokeswoman, Natsuno Asanuma, told Reuters the Japanese company is suspending production on September 18 and 19 at two factories each in the southern China city of Guangzhou and the central city of Wuhan.

The four plants, run jointly with Chinese partners, have capacity to produce a total of 820,000 cars a year, she said.

“We have decided to suspend production for two days” in the wake of the heightened tensions between China and Japan, Asanuma said.

“Our dealers are not in a position to receive car allocations currently,” she said, referring to attacks on some of those stores by protesters over the weekend.

Reporting by Nick Edwards

