China patrol ships enter waters near disputed islets: NHK
September 18, 2012 / 10:30 AM / in 5 years

China patrol ships enter waters near disputed islets: NHK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - At least two of 11 Chinese ocean surveillance and fishery patrol ships sailing near East China Sea islets claimed by both Tokyo and Beijing have entered what Japan considers its territory, public broadcast NHK said on Tuesday, quoting Japan’s Coast Guard.

Anti-Japan protests have broken out in cities across China, triggered by the dispute over the islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, believed to be in waters rich in natural gas.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nick Macfie

