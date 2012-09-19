FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says Japan must take responsibility for trade impact from dispute
September 19, 2012 / 2:55 AM / 5 years ago

China says Japan must take responsibility for trade impact from dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry called on Japan to take “complete responsibility” for any trade impact from a territorial dispute between Asia’s two largest economies after tensions flared over a group of disputed islands.

China’s call for Japan to take responsibility for any trade impact from the dispute over East China Sea islands claimed by both countries were made by commerce ministry spokesman Shen Danyang, at a news briefing.

Last week, Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Jiang Zengwei said tensions between China and Japan are likely to harm trade ties between the two countries.

Reporting by Michael Martina and Aileen Wang; Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
